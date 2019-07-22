Comparing of LINE Corporation (LN) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Since LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 45 11.49 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see LINE Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LINE Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc.’s average target price is $54.5, while its potential upside is 43.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LINE Corporation and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 54.6% respectively. Insiders held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 45.54% stronger performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.