Comparing of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Both Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) are each other’s competitor in the Life Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National Corporation 63 0.79 N/A 7.03 9.07 ING Groep N.V. 12 0.00 N/A 1.33 8.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lincoln National Corporation and ING Groep N.V. ING Groep N.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lincoln National Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Lincoln National Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ING Groep N.V., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lincoln National Corporation and ING Groep N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.5% ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.8% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.93 shows that Lincoln National Corporation is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ING Groep N.V.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lincoln National Corporation and ING Groep N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ING Groep N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

$69 is Lincoln National Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lincoln National Corporation and ING Groep N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 3.5% respectively. Lincoln National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ING Groep N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln National Corporation -2.03% -1.12% 5.16% -2% -6.32% 24.3% ING Groep N.V. -6.06% -16.22% -8.2% -11.71% -29.62% 6.1%

For the past year Lincoln National Corporation was more bullish than ING Groep N.V.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Lincoln National Corporation beats ING Groep N.V.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The companyÂ’s products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, principally term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.