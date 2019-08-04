Comparing of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

As Education & Training Services companies, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and RYB Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -3.8% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. RYB Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and RYB Education Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 89.19% and an $3.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, RYB Education Inc.’s potential upside is 18.77% and its consensus target price is $7.15. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is looking more favorable than RYB Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and RYB Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 12.9%. Insiders held 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares. Comparatively, 25.66% are RYB Education Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while RYB Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RYB Education Inc. beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.