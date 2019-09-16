Comparing of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

Since Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -0.21 0.00 National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and National American University Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -3.8% National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8%

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National American University Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, National American University Holdings Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares and 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than National American University Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors National American University Holdings Inc.