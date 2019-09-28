Comparing of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 2 0.94 17.34M -0.21 0.00 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 119 0.21 47.23M 4.73 23.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 843,631,409.94% -14.2% -3.8% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 39,655,751.47% 19.3% 16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares and 99.6% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while Grand Canyon Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.