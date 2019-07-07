Comparing of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Limbach Holdings Inc. has 33.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 78.43% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.5% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.50% of all Heavy Construction companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Limbach Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.90% -1.70% Industry Average 0.79% 9.85% 4.47%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Limbach Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 17.81M 2.24B 64.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of 35.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limbach Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limbach Holdings Inc. -5.4% 10.47% 52.41% -1.32% -34.32% 123.64% Industry Average 4.11% 9.11% 22.96% 30.60% 50.72% 31.94%

For the past year Limbach Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Limbach Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Limbach Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s peers are 33.31% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Limbach Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Limbach Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Limbach Holdings Inc.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.