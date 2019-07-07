Comparing of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LightPath Technologies Inc. has 27.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have LightPath Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.90% -3.70% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting LightPath Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

The rivals have a potential upside of 83.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LightPath Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightPath Technologies Inc. -24.74% -21.21% -30.94% -36.54% -45.27% -21.21% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year LightPath Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while LightPath Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

LightPath Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.94 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. LightPath Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LightPath Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.18. In other hand, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.38 which is 38.12% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.