Comparing of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.42 N/A -0.98 0.00 Amazon.com Inc. 1,845 3.52 N/A 23.66 78.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% -76.7% Amazon.com Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.51. In other hand, Amazon.com Inc. has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amazon.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amazon.com Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Amazon.com Inc. has an average target price of $2353.33, with potential upside of 31.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 57.5%. Insiders held 15.83% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16% of Amazon.com Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27% Amazon.com Inc. -6.7% -2.88% -2.34% 11.75% 4.92% 24.29%

For the past year LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Amazon.com Inc.

Summary

Amazon.com Inc. beats LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreements services. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.