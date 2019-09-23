Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60 Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $132, while its potential upside is 26.92%. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 258.97% and its consensus price target is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Trevena Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.