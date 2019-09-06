Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.74 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 106.34%. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 2,103.53%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.