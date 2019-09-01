Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.85 N/A 35.15 2.60 Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $184.67, and a 103.13% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.5%. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Novan Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.