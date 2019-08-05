Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

We are comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 117 10.04 N/A 35.15 2.60 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5648.67 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 115.29% and an $191.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 73.53% and its consensus price target is $23.6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Immunomedics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.