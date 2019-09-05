Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.77 N/A 35.15 2.60 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.75 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $184.67, and a 106.34% upside potential. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 141.25% and its average target price is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.