Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

As Biotechnology companies, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 10.85 N/A 35.15 2.60 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Cerecor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 86.78% at a $182 average target price. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 194.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cerecor Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.