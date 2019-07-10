Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.86 N/A 35.12 3.27 Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Celsion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 59.51% at a $191.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Celsion Corporation.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.