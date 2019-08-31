Comparing of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.98 N/A 35.15 2.60 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 103.13% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $184.67. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 287.41%. Based on the results given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. Insiders held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.