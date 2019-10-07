Comparing of Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV)

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Reliv’ International Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), both competing one another are Food – Major Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.00 4.20M -0.23 0.00 Reliv’ International Inc. 4 0.00 1.11M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods Inc. 162,218,531.54% -8.1% -5.9% Reliv’ International Inc. 25,986,187.52% -8.5% -5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Lifeway Foods Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Reliv’ International Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lifeway Foods Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Reliv’ International Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lifeway Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reliv’ International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lifeway Foods Inc. and Reliv’ International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.2% and 8.2%. Lifeway Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.6%. Comparatively, Reliv’ International Inc. has 36.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38% Reliv’ International Inc. -4.45% -7.52% -7.27% -11.5% -15.35% -3.68%

For the past year Lifeway Foods Inc. had bullish trend while Reliv’ International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Lifeway Foods Inc. beats Reliv’ International Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

RelivÂ’ International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. RelivÂ’ International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.