Comparing of Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

As Food – Major Diversified businesses, Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.23 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 68 2.56 N/A 3.16 21.25

Table 1 highlights Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.9% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0.00% -395.4% 15.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lifeway Foods Inc. Its rival Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. Lifeway Foods Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lifeway Foods Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is $82, which is potential 23.83% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.2% of Lifeway Foods Inc. shares and 92.1% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares. About 22.6% of Lifeway Foods Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 5.72% 7.34% -4.25% -7.52% -4.44% -8.75%

For the past year Lifeway Foods Inc. has 81.38% stronger performance while Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lifeway Foods Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.