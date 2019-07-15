Comparing of Life Storage Inc. (LSI) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Industrial industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 96 8.40 N/A 4.44 21.48 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 82 65.60 N/A 0.72 120.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Life Storage Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Life Storage Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Life Storage Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Life Storage Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Life Storage Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$99 is Life Storage Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Life Storage Inc. and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 57.4% respectively. 0.7% are Life Storage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 7.39% 3.71% 32.09% 94.2% 164.59% 90.44%

For the past year Life Storage Inc. has weaker performance than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.