Comparing of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00 Weibo Corporation 51 6.07 N/A 2.68 14.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Analyst Ratings

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Weibo Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Weibo Corporation is $43.6, which is potential -8.84% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.9% of Weibo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Weibo Corporation has 7.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Weibo Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.