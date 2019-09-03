Comparing of Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

As REIT – Office businesses, Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Property Trust
|50
|11.16
|N/A
|1.05
|49.95
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|22
|8.40
|N/A
|0.10
|228.44
Table 1 highlights Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Liberty Property Trust. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Liberty Property Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Columbia Property Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Property Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|2.3%
|1.5%
Volatility and Risk
Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Liberty Property Trust
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Liberty Property Trust is $53, with potential upside of 1.69%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 94.6% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Property Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.8% are Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Property Trust
|-1.17%
|4.43%
|5.08%
|12.14%
|24.76%
|24.88%
|Columbia Property Trust Inc.
|3.69%
|4.83%
|-3.18%
|1.53%
|-2.71%
|13.33%
For the past year Liberty Property Trust was more bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.
Summary
Liberty Property Trust beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.
