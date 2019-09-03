Comparing of Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

As REIT – Office businesses, Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust 50 11.16 N/A 1.05 49.95 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.40 N/A 0.10 228.44

Table 1 highlights Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Columbia Property Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Liberty Property Trust. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Liberty Property Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Property Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Liberty Property Trust is $53, with potential upside of 1.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Property Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.8% are Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Property Trust -1.17% 4.43% 5.08% 12.14% 24.76% 24.88% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Liberty Property Trust was more bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.