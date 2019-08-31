Comparing of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.59 N/A 1.52 9.33 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.65 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Flotek Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Flotek Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 83.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 71.9%. About 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Flotek Industries Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.