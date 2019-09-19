Comparing of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) and Its Rivals

As Internet Information Providers company, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 98.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.10% -0.40% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. N/A 45 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 102.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.