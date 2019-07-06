Comparing of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Both Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation 91 1377.40 N/A 0.38 260.05 News Corporation 13 0.78 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% News Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.56% and 28.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. Competitively, News Corporation has 39.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Broadband Corporation -0.17% 4.32% 13.73% 20.26% 36.72% 37.19% News Corporation 1.03% -7.27% -7.35% -18.54% -27.82% 1.56%

For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors News Corporation.