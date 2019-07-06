Comparing of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Both Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|91
|1377.40
|N/A
|0.38
|260.05
|News Corporation
|13
|0.78
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|News Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Liberty Broadband Corporation and News Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.56% and 28.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares. Competitively, News Corporation has 39.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Broadband Corporation
|-0.17%
|4.32%
|13.73%
|20.26%
|36.72%
|37.19%
|News Corporation
|1.03%
|-7.27%
|-7.35%
|-18.54%
|-27.82%
|1.56%
For the past year Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.
Summary
Liberty Broadband Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors News Corporation.
