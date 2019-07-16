Comparing of Libbey Inc. (LBY) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures businesses, Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -0.43 0.00 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 32 0.86 N/A 2.05 16.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3% La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0.00% 16% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Libbey Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Libbey Inc. Its rival La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.2 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Libbey Inc. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Libbey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La-Z-Boy Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of La-Z-Boy Incorporated is $35, which is potential 9.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Libbey Inc. and La-Z-Boy Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 93.9%. 11.7% are Libbey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. -4.31% -4.31% -56.51% -62.17% -62.97% -37.11% La-Z-Boy Incorporated -0.95% -2.5% 10.15% 16.02% 13.09% 21%

For the past year Libbey Inc. has -37.11% weaker performance while La-Z-Boy Incorporated has 21% stronger performance.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated beats Libbey Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of Comfort Studios and England custom comfort center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Casegoods segment imports, markets, and distributes casegoods/wood furniture, including bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces, as well as manufactures upholstered furniture. This segment sells its products to dealers, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, and other independent retailers under the American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid brands. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. This segment operates a network of 347 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and 557 Comfort Studio locations, as well as in-store programs with 527 outlets in Kincaid and England. La-Z-Boy Incorporated also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is based in Monroe, Michigan.