Comparing of Libbey Inc. (LBY) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Libbey Inc. 2 3.31 19.44M -0.43 0.00 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 52 1.95 138.94M 2.77 19.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Libbey Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Libbey Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Libbey Inc. 932,061,178.50% -17% -1.3% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 267,861,962.60% 18.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Libbey Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Libbey Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Libbey Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Libbey Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Libbey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is $44, which is potential -19.24% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Libbey Inc. shares and 90.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Libbey Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.2% -4.35% 4.13% 26.18% -2.78% 44.62%

For the past year Libbey Inc. has -56.44% weaker performance while Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has 44.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. beats Libbey Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.