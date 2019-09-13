Comparing of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Neonode Inc. 3 2.73 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates LG Display Co. Ltd. and Neonode Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Risk and Volatility

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neonode Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. Its rival Neonode Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.1 respectively. Neonode Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

LG Display Co. Ltd. and Neonode Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Neonode Inc.’s potential upside is 497.61% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LG Display Co. Ltd. and Neonode Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 6.1% respectively. 51.1% are LG Display Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Neonode Inc. had bullish trend.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.