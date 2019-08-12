Comparing of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.