Comparing of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.07 N/A 1.08 8.53 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 0.03 839.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lexington Realty Trust. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Lexington Realty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.23% for Lexington Realty Trust with average price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.