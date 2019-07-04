Comparing of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexington Realty Trust
|9
|6.07
|N/A
|1.08
|8.53
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.00
|N/A
|0.03
|839.06
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lexington Realty Trust. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Lexington Realty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexington Realty Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexington Realty Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -16.23% for Lexington Realty Trust with average price target of $8.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Lexington Realty Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexington Realty Trust
|2%
|0.77%
|-3.67%
|9.27%
|12.48%
|11.94%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.6%
|2.09%
|2.28%
|1.24%
|3.31%
|5.54%
For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
Lexington Realty Trust beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.
