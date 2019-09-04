Comparing of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 7.05 N/A 1.08 9.16 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.09 N/A 0.31 55.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lexington Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lexington Realty Trust. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lexington Realty Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexington Realty Trust’s average target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 2.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has weaker performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.