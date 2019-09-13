Comparing of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46 Equifax Inc. 129 5.04 N/A -3.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Equifax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Its rival Equifax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Equifax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.16% and an $20 average price target. Competitively Equifax Inc. has a consensus price target of $77.5, with potential downside of -45.21%. Based on the data given earlier, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Equifax Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 96.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Equifax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Equifax Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats Equifax Inc.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.