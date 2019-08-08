Comparing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.27 N/A -0.95 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 94.85 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. From a competition point of view, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The average price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, with potential upside of 854.55%. On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 26.39% and its average price target is $212.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 98.75%. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.