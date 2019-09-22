Comparing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 19.86 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 300.28%. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 90.84%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 80.3% respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.