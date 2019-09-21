Comparing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.25, with potential upside of 300.28%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.00% and its consensus price target is $116. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 73.2%. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.