Comparing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 300.28% and an $14.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.