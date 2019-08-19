Comparing of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 24.83 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 819.71% and an $12.6 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 430.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.