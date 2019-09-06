Comparing of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.20 N/A 1.01 18.82 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.35 N/A 0.34 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Levi Strauss & Co. and KBS Fashion Group Limited. KBS Fashion Group Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of KBS Fashion Group Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Levi Strauss & Co. and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80 KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Levi Strauss & Co. has a 36.52% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Levi Strauss & Co. and KBS Fashion Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.4% and 0%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock price has bigger decline than KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Levi Strauss & Co. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.