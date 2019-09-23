Comparing of Lennox International Inc. (LII) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 265 2.46 N/A 9.16 27.99 China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lennox International Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited. China Yuchai International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lennox International Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lennox International Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Yuchai International Limited’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lennox International Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Lennox International Inc.’s upside potential is 8.43% at a $259.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lennox International Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 27%. Lennox International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 49.7% are China Yuchai International Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year Lennox International Inc. was more bullish than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats China Yuchai International Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.