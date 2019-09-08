Comparing of Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV), both competing one another are Residential Construction companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 50 0.75 N/A 5.84 8.14 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 11 0.03 N/A 1.47 4.10

Table 1 highlights Lennar Corporation and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lennar Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Lennar Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 6.6% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Lennar Corporation’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lennar Corporation and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lennar Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.21% and an $55.75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lennar Corporation and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 31.2%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Lennar Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.71% -1.06% -8.61% 2.52% -8.31% 21.51% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 3.09% -29.25% -60.94% -64.33% -84.42% -64.91%

For the past year Lennar Corporation has 21.51% stronger performance while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has -64.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Lennar Corporation beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company also offers real estate related financial services, including mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as personal lines, property, and casualty insurance products. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors, invests, and manages private equity vehicles, and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, the company develops multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.