Comparing of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.72 N/A 0.91 36.24 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 524 14.30 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 demonstrates LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Intuitive Surgical Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. From a competition point of view, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are 4.9 and 3.5. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 5 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s potential upside is 17.93% and its consensus target price is $603.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 89.5%. About 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.