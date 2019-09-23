Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

We are contrasting Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.52% and 71.05% respectively. Insiders held 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.