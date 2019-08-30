Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Both Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.52% and 50.55%. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.