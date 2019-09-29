Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.52% and 54.1%. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.