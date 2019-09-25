Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.