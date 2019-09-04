Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We will be comparing the differences between Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.