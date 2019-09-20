Comparing of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

We are comparing Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.52% and 31.64% respectively. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.