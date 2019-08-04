Comparing of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

We are comparing Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.15 N/A -0.36 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.93 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Legg Mason Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Legg Mason Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential downside is -23.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. Legg Mason Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.