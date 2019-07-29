Comparing of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.15 N/A -0.82 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Legg Mason Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Legg Mason Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -24.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 41.94%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.