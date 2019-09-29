Comparing of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 41 1.39 46.38M 2.95 14.51 ACNB Corporation 35 0.00 6.76M 3.22 11.58

Demonstrates LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and ACNB Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ACNB Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and ACNB Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 111,974,891.36% 14.2% 1.7% ACNB Corporation 19,565,846.60% 13.6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ACNB Corporation’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. and ACNB Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 24.1%. About 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of ACNB Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19% ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97%

For the past year LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has 33.19% stronger performance while ACNB Corporation has -4.97% weaker performance.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats ACNB Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.