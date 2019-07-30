Comparing of Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

As Residential Construction businesses, Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing Corporation 13 1.99 N/A 0.90 13.52 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 32 0.75 N/A 3.40 9.46

Demonstrates Legacy Housing Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Legacy Housing Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Legacy Housing Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than M.D.C. Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Housing Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Legacy Housing Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential downside is -20.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.9% of Legacy Housing Corporation shares and 79.6% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.8% of Legacy Housing Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Housing Corporation 2.37% 7.75% -9.77% 0% 0% 1.42% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48%

For the past year Legacy Housing Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Legacy Housing Corporation.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.